How about a New Year’s resolution that helps the environment?



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you haven’t settled on a New Year’s resolution yet, the Mahoning County Green team is encouraging you to try recycling.

For each ton of paper that is recycled, 17 trees are saved. The Mahoning County Green team says it just takes one person to make a big difference.

If you live in a city or suburb in Mahoning County, the Green Team offers free curbside recycling. You can pick up a free recycling bin at your local government office.

The Green Team accepts paper, glass, metal food and drink cans and certain plastics.

If you happen to live outside of their pickup area, they also have more than two dozen drop off sites throughout the county.

If you want to start small, the team suggests recycling just your aluminum cans. That can make a big difference.

“This can is 68 percent of recycled aluminum. That means that two-thirds of this can came from you putting it in the recycling bin. They dig up the Rain Forest of South American for the rest of the aluminum. Bauxite is found along the equator, and Bauxite holds the ore,” said Peg Flynn, with the Mahoning County Green Team.

The Green Team only offers curbside recycling in Mahoning County, but there are other curbside and drop off recycling programs throughout the Valley.

If you are already recycling, the Green Team says to take it a step further and try composting.

“The worms come out of the ground, and they change your organic material into soil. You put the soil in your garden so you scoop out the stuff that’s done. It’s really cool, and it’s not hard either,” Flynn said.

The Green Team has composting bins for $10 and also offers introduction composting courses.