Husband of freed Taliban hostage arrested on sex assault charges

Joshua Boyle is facing multiple charges in Canada, including eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
In this image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. U.S. officials said Pakistan secured the release of Coleman of Stewartstown, Pa., and her husband, who were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and then were held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant when she was captured. The couple had three children while in captivity, and all have been freed, U.S. officials said. (Taliban Media via AP)
OTTOWA, Canada (WHTM) – According to several news outlets in Canada, a man freed by the Taliban last year has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Joshua Boyle is the husband of former York County, Pennsylvania resident Caitlan Coleman. The couple and their three children were held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan for five years after being captured during what they called a hiking vacation.

According to CTV News, Boyle is facing multiple charges in Canada, including eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement.

A court order has placed a ban on publishing any information that could identify victims or witnesses.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between October 14 and December 30.

The family returned to Ottowa, Canada on October 13 after being rescued from the Taliban.

Boyle’s lawyer, Eric Granger, told CTV News, “This is an individual, obviously, we all know has been through a lot. Is an individual, otherwise, who hasn’t been in trouble before and he’s presumed innocent of these charges.”

Boyle is still in custody. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

