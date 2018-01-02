JobsNOW: Austintown company sees entry-level as key to corporate climb

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JobsNow wants to help you find a job in the new year, and here is a golden opportunity.

Hynes Industries in Austintown has 46 machines and an immediate need for helpers. It’s the first position in the company, but also a springboard to the future.

Les Shearer, vice president of operations, said helpers learn how to set up and run the line.

“It’s what we call the jumping off position for our company,” Shearer said.

Line helper is an entry level position with lots of possibilities. The helper spends up to three months in training, learning the skills to move up.

Shearer said there really isn’t a trade school where you can get the training. It’s more on the job experience.

“We want you to understand the business. We want you to ask questions, and then new blood or the new employees they have a new perspective. They help us look at things differently so we can improve our processes – we can make them better,” Shearer said.

Hynes makes roll-form, bar, and flat-wire steel products. It may sound confusing, but it’s actually many products you use every day. Some of the products include a Winch-trax for trucks, the steel holders in trucks so you can tie things down, the bar which holds the springs for a Genie garage door, box springs for a mattress, even the holders for computer cables.

Emmanuel Padilla started as a helper and now he’s an operator.

“I’ve learned a lot. I’m more of a skilled worker now that I am in that position when I moved up,” Padilla said. “I’m doing a lot more than I thought I could do. It’s really awesome.”

The helper position just requires some common sense. You don’t need tools. If you have a mechanical background, it might help but is not required.

“The other thing is you are not stuck on the same line all the time. One day Line 50, one day Line 12, or you might work intro roll form or into the strip. It’s not the same jobs every day,” Shearer said.

Hynes has an immediate need for six helpers. They want to get people trained with its busy season starting in a few months.

Applications are accepted online at http://www.hynesindustries.com/contact/careers. Resumes can also be mailed to hr@hynesind.com.