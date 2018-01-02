Joseph Richard Perrine Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Joseph Richard Perrine, 32, of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at his home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Joey was born on October 14, 1985, to James S. and Sherry L. (Byerly) Perrine, Sr. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School.

Joey worked in the production department for Noise Solutions.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in Sharpsville.

Joey enjoyed watching sports, especially football and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He cared for and loved his cats.

Joey was a loving son, brother and uncle who had a great heart. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Joey is survived by his parents, James S. and Sherry L. Perrine, Sr.; sisters, Jamie Kurelko of Sharpsville and Jennifer (Bradley) Sarchet of Sharpsville; brother, James S. (Stephanie) Perrine, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio; his nieces and nephews, Kayla Kurelko, Alayna Perrine, Mia Sarchet, Justin Kurelko and his Godparents, Sandy (Bob) Byerly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Lou (James L.) Perrine and Sherry (Richard) Byerly; aunt, Michele Byerly; his niece and Goddaughter, Julia Isabella Sarchet.

Friends may call Friday, January 5 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 6 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Father Thomas Whitman, officiating. Friends are invited to meet directly at church.

Burial will take place in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home and Cremation Service.