Lois Bell Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lois Bell, age 78, of Warren entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Lois was born on October 14, 1939 in Warren the daughter of the late Cecil M. and Martha Clare (Centoben) Hall.

Lois married Dale Bell on February 8, 1958. Lois and Dale were blessed with 58 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on September 20, 2016.

Lois worked for VanHuffel Tube as an office clerk for 22 years. Lois then worked at McDonald Steel in accounts payable retiring after 14 years.

She was a member of McKinley Community Church in Warren where she was an organist for many years.

She was also a Warren G. Harding panther mom’s president.

Lois enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there for them.

Loving memories of Lois will be carried on by her sons, Dale (Jackie) Bell of Cortland, Richard (Sue) Bell of Warren, Alan Bell of Warren and Jim (Susie) Bell of Cortland; grandson, Jamie (Holly) Bell of Mims, Florida; granddaughter, Rachael Bell of Cortland; grandson, Tommy Bell of Cortland; granddaughter, Hailey Bell of Cortland; great-granddaughters, Alexandra Bell and Taylor Bell and great-great-grandsons, Dominick Thomas, Noah Thomas, Easton and Wilson Bell.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home where funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow.

Lois will be laid to rest next to her husband at Braceville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

