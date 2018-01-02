Marion June Palette Rausch Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Marion June Palette Rausch died peacefully at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. She resided at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland, Ohio.

She was born June 16, 1926 in Warren, Ohio.

“June” graduated from Howland High School and Warren Business College.

She was a member of the Fowler United Methodist Church.

She retired from Packard Electric, Division of General Motors in 1988.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, golfing, traveling and reading.

She leaves behind three sons and three daughters, David Rausch, William (Catherine) Rausch and Paul (Melinda) Rausch, Brynith (Dennis) O’Hara, Connie (Mike) Amarel and Sandie (Brian) McCall. Also left behind are 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She has one surviving brother, Ralph Palette (Barbara deceased).

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Palette, Sr. and Marie E. Palette and four brothers, Robert Palette (Lolita deceased), James Palette (Loretta deceased), John Palette, Jr. (Joan) and Bill Palette (Elaine); a sister, Gladys Palette and a granddaughter, Andrea June Williams.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial to be announced at a later date.

Inurnment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home.