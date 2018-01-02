Mike Tomlin encouraged by Antonio Brown’s recovery from calf issue

Brown hasn't played since injuring the calf in the first half of a loss to New England on Dec. 17

By Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates with Antonio Brown (84) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Pittsburgh. The youngest player in the NFL wears SpongeBob slippers and scored the first touchdown of his career last weekend, though 20-year-old Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may have turned more heads with a crunching block that showed the NFL is child's play(AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown is inching toward a return from a left calf injury.

Brown hasn’t played since injuring the calf in the first half of a loss to New England on Dec. 17. He posted video of himself working out on a treadmill on Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he ran into Brown on Tuesday and believes Brown’s rehab is “going well.”

The AFC North champion Steelers have the week off before hosting a playoff game on Jan. 14. Tomlin says if Pittsburgh had been forced to play this weekend there’s a chance Brown would be in the lineup. Brown led the NFL with 1,533 yards receiving this season despite missing the final 2½ games.

Pittsburgh has given offensive lineman Mike Munchak permission to talk with the Arizona Cardinals about their vacant head coaching job. Munchak is in his fourth season with the Steelers. He went 22-26 in three seasons as coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2011-13.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s