Patricia Louise Crites Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Patricia Louise Crites, 80, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

She was born April 18, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Bower) Mahay.

Patricia married James Crites on July 13, 1957. They shared 40 years of marriage and many happy memories until his passing January 22, 1998.

She was a 1955 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was a homemaker.

Patricia was a life-time dedicated member of Tod Avenue Methodist Church. She loved her church family, which played an integral part of her life. She was a liturgist, active in the church choir and participated in the popular fish fries and free lunches.

Patty adored her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was cross stitching.

Patricia’s loving memory will be cherished by her son, Dennis Crites of Cortland, Ohio and his children, Jena Ray and Justin Crites; daughter, Debbra (Joseph) Sabat of Warren, Ohio and their children, Joseph Sabat, Jr. and Carly Kesler and daughter, Darlene (Nicholas) Kringeta of Canton, Ohio and their children, Kaley and Hunter and sisters, Shirley Raymond and Judy Britt.

Besides her husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason Crites and daughter-in-law, Barbara Crites.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Rick France will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 6 at the funeral home prior to services.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Tod Avenue United Methodist Church, 155 Tod Avenue NW Warren, OH 44485, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 4 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.