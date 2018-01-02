Poland Twp. Trustee announces run for state representative

Eric Ungaro is running for the seat currently held by John Boccieri

By Published:
Eric Ungaro

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro announced that he is running for state representative of the 59th district.

Eric is the son of former Youngstown Mayor Pat Ungaro, who now serves as administrator for Liberty Township.

Ungaro has experience as a special education teacher, football coach and union representative. He has also been involved with drug prevention and recovery programs — something that he said he is passionate about.

“Through God’s plan, my brother overdosed five years ago. Since then, I have worked passionately and tirelessly with both law enforcement and affected families to give them a voice of confidence when dealing with the opioid epidemic,” he said. “I will take that voice to the State House.”

He said economic development and job creation are among the top concerns facing the Valley.

John Boccieri currently serves the 59th District. He is running for state senator.

