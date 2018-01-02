Police arrest Austintown man after complaints about dog left outside

Thomas Learn, Sr. is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business

By Published: Updated:
Austintown police generic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man was arrested late Monday afternoon after police were called to investigate complaints about a dog that had been left outside.

An officer went to the home in the 3800 block of Lanterman Road and reported that a dog was inside of a cage in the backyard. The officer noted in his report that there was very little hay inside of the dog house and the dog’s water bowl was frozen.

Police noted that the temperature was 6 degrees at the time.

The officer noted that police had been called to the same home five times for similar complaints, but the Dog Warden was unable to contact the homeowner.

While at the house, the officer said 48-year-old Thomas Learn, Sr. arrived home, screaming that he was being harassed.

Learn, who said he was the homeowner and the owner of the dog, told police that the dog was “fine” and that he was an “outside dog,” according to a police report.

Police said he refused to provide a copy of his dog license or rabies shot information, continuing to yell at the officer.

Police said while Learn was being placed under arrest for obstructing official business, he swung at the officer, trying to get out of handcuffs. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

During an interview later, Learn apologized and asked officers to drop the charges, according to a police report.

Police noted that he may face additional charges involving the dog. It was taken by a family member when Learn was arrested.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on January 8.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s