Robert C. “Bob” McConahy Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Robert C. “Bob” McConahy, 75, of East Palestine, passed away 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center where he had been a patient.

Bob was born September 15, 1942 in East Palestine, a son of the late Robert “Bus” and Mary Ellen “Honey” Thompson McConahy and had been a lifelong resident.

He was a 1960 graduate of East Palestine High School and a 1968 graduate of Youngstown State University and was a member of its alumni association.

He retired in 2006 after 35 years in the horticulture industry.

Bob was past president of the East Palestine Booster Club and the East Palestine Touchdown Club; past president of the Franternal Order of Eagles #1506, a member of the Ohio Florist Association and the East Palestine Moose #467.

Bob also enjoyed traveling with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Sutherin) McConahy, whom he married January 9, 1971; a son, Kelly McConahy of East Palestine; a daughter, Kristy (Ian) Croft of Avon, Ohio and three beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley and Brooklyn Croft. He is also survived by a brother, David (Mary Ruth) McConahy and two sisters, Carol DeLagrange and Vickie (Phil) Simon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to the foundation for Prader-Willi Research at www.fpwr.org to help aid in a cure for his granddaughter.

The Linsley-Royal Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.