Socialite Paris Hilton announces engagement to Howland High grad

Paris Hilton, left, and Chris Zylka attend The Fashion Group International's "Night of Stars" gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Oct. 26, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

(WKBN) – Heiress Paris Hilton announced her engagement to a Howland High School graduate on social media on Tuesday.

Hilton has been dating Chris Zylka, a 32-year-old actor and model who grew up in Trumbull County, according to USA Today. 

He proposed during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.

Zylka has appeared in the TV series “The Leftovers” and 2017 drama “Novitiate.”

Hilton is a businesswoman, model and TV personality whose family members founded Hilton Hotels. She gained fame from a sex tape leaked in 2003 and her reality TV show, “The Simple Life,” which chronicled situations with friend Nicole Ritchie as they were put into low-paying jobs.

