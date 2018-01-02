South Range rallies past McDonald in battle of unbeatens

South Range improves to 11-0 on the campaign, following a 57-49 win over McDonald Tuesday night

South Range rallied from an early 10-point deficit to hold off McDonald 57-49 in a battle of unbeaten teams.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range rallied from an early 10-point deficit to defeat McDonald 57-49 in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Mike Cunningham led all scorers, finishing with 25 points for the Raiders. Brady White added 9 points in the victory for South Range.

Zach Rasile led the Blue Devils with 22 points. Braeden Poole also reached double-figures, tallying 11 points in the setback.

McDonald drops to 8-1 on the season.

South Range improves to 11-0 on the campaign. The Raiders return to action on Saturday on the road at Lowellville.

