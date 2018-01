COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) -Springfield snapped their two-game losing streak by topping Columbiana, 57-44.

The Tigers improved to 5-3. John Ritter scored 16 while Shane Eynon added 16 of his own. Clay Medvec contributed 14 in the win.

The Clippers have fallen in six of their last seven games. Columbiana (2-9) was led by Erik Hopfenziz’s 13 points.

Columbiana welcomes Leetonia on Friday. Springfield will play host to Mineral Ridge.