Taylor nets 30 as Warren JFK tops Ursuline

Warren JFK's Byran Taylor scored a game-high 30 to help the Eagles soar past Ursuline Tuesday night.


WARREN, OH (WKBN)-Warren JFK had three players reach double-figures in an 82-75 win over Ursuline Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The Eagles got back above .500 with the victory.

Byron Taylor led the way for JFK with 30 points while B.J. Williams had 20 and Gianni Eaton posted 16. Tyler James also had a strong night finishing with 8 points,  8 rebounds, and five blocks in the victory.

The win moves JFK to 4-3 overall on the season. The Eagles return to action on the road Saturday at Valley Christian.

