Tsilimos retires as Lisbon’s all-time winningest football coach

Lisbon, OH (WKBN) – The Lisbon football team is looking for a new head coach. Longtime coach Jim Tsilimos announced his retirement Tuesday after 25 years with the Blue Devils.

Tsilimos has won 147 games during his time at Lisbon. He coached the Blue Devils from (1990-2007) and (2011-2017), qualifying for the playoffs 7 times, including winning the Division V State Championship in 1995.

The school released the following statement today, “His (Coach Tsilimos) commitment to the school and the community has always been and will continue to be greatly appreciated.”

The Lisbon athletic department is currently accepting applications for their head coaching position.