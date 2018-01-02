Valley senator announces running mate in Ohio governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Senator Joe Schiavoni announced his running mate in the Ohio governor’s race.

Stephanie Dodd, elected member of Ohio’s State Board of Education, is his choice to be Ohio’s next Lieutenant Governor.

“Stephanie is an incredible addition to our team. She’s dedicated, driven, and makes it clear through her work that she cares as much as we do about Ohio families,” said Schiavoni. “Stephanie and I both worry about what the future will hold for our young kids. Together we can work to give every child a chance at a quality education, a good paying job, and a successful life.”

Dodd was elected as a member of the State Board of Education in the 9th District, which includes all or part of 13 counties in Central, Southeastern and Appalachian Ohio.

Schiavoni said Dodd’s strong business background makes her a good addition to the ticket.

She has worked in the banking industry as a financial analyst and for a Fortune 500 company in their Finance and Government Relations divisions. She also runs SLD Consulting, which specializes in fundraising, development and event planning for non-profit organizations.

Also running are former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray; former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton; former state lawmaker Connie Pillich; Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley; and retiring Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill.

Two Republicans have picked running mates. Attorney General Mike DeWine chose Secretary of State Jon Husted, and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci picked Cincinnati Councilwoman Amy Murray.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is campaigning for governor.