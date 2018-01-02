Warren Twp. man charged with attempting to kidnap woman

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township man remains in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of trying to keep a woman against her will in his trailer over the weekend.

Timothy Lambert, 52, is facing a felony charge of attempting to commit an offense of kidnapping.

Lambert was supposed to be arraigned Tuesday morning, but jail staff told the judge that he refused to come down for his video arraignment.

Warren Township Police filed the charge after a woman called 911 Sunday, reporting she was locked in a trailer at the Villager Mobile Home Park on Tod Avenue N.W. and was not allowed to leave. She told police that a man had been trying to have sex with her.

Responding officers found the woman walking near the entrance of the community.

She told police that she knew the man only as “Tim” and that she had never been to his home before. She said her friend knew Lambert and that her friend and Lambert were using crack cocaine before the incident occurred, according to a police report.

The woman told police that she fell asleep on Lambert’s couch, and when she woke up, he wouldn’t let her leave. She said Lambert pushed her friend out of the trailer and locked the door when he tried to stop Lambert from getting near her.

She said she was able to get out of the house after calling 911.

Lambert was arrested later that morning. Police noted that they found drug paraphernalia in his car as well as items from Walmart that were believed to have been stolen.