Weathersfield police say man stabs Good Samaritan trying to help

It started with a crash on Warren Austintown Road early New Year's Day

By Published: Updated:
Daniel Day, charged with felonious assault in Weathersfield.


WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is sitting in the Trumbull County Jail after police say he stabbed a Good Samaritan who was trying to help him.

“It’s disappointing that if somebody’s trying to help somebody, they end up getting stabbed or cut,” Police Chief Michael Naples said.

Daniel Day, 24, of Hubbard, is charged with felonious assault. He’s being held on $50,000 bond.

It started with a crash in Weathersfield around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Evidently, there was an accident on Warren Austintown Road,” Naples said. “Somebody was driving by and they went to help the male and female that were in the vehicle that was in a ditch, and there was some type of physical altercation.”

In a 911 call, a woman said a man pulled a knife on her boyfriend and punched her.

Investigators say the people involved didn’t know each other. They don’t know how this couple’s good intentions turned into a violent encounter, only revealing that there was an exchange of words.

“Something out of the blue, and we don’t know why they had an altercation or what led to the physical altercation,” Naples said.

The victim, who was stabbed in the chest, was taken to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

Day and the woman he was with took off down West Park Avenue but Niles police arrested them a little over half an hour later near the railroad trestles.

Day is due back in court on January 10.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s