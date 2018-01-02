WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week returns

WKBN Sports Team 27 will air a total of twenty games LIVE on MyYTV

By Published: Updated:
High School Basketball Game of the Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2018 broadcast schedule for the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week is set to tipoff.

This season, WKBN Sports Team 27 will air a total of twenty LIVE games, showcasing the best local boys and girls matchups on “High school basketball’s biggest stage.”

Chad Krispinsky returns to call all of the play-by-play action. He will once again be joined courtside by former coach and veteran analyst Will Klucinec.

Tournament action likewise returns this Spring, as valley teams vie for a coveted state title.

The following games have been scheduled so far:

Friday January 5, 2018
Cardinal Mooney vs. Ursuline (LIVE at 7PM on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app. Replay Saturday at 9am on MyYTV)

Thursday January 11, 2018
Ursuline Girls vs. South Range Girls (LIVE at 7PM on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app)

Friday January 12, 2018
TBA

Future game broadcast matchup updates will be added soon to WKBN.com

MyYTV is available locally on the following channels:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
Spectrum Channel 373

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s