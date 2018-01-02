WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week returns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2018 broadcast schedule for the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week is set to tipoff.
This season, WKBN Sports Team 27 will air a total of twenty LIVE games, showcasing the best local boys and girls matchups on “High school basketball’s biggest stage.”
Chad Krispinsky returns to call all of the play-by-play action. He will once again be joined courtside by former coach and veteran analyst Will Klucinec.
Tournament action likewise returns this Spring, as valley teams vie for a coveted state title.
The following games have been scheduled so far:
Friday January 5, 2018
Cardinal Mooney vs. Ursuline (LIVE at 7PM on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app. Replay Saturday at 9am on MyYTV)
Thursday January 11, 2018
Ursuline Girls vs. South Range Girls (LIVE at 7PM on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app)
Friday January 12, 2018
TBA
Future game broadcast matchup updates will be added soon to WKBN.com
MyYTV is available locally on the following channels:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
Spectrum Channel 373
