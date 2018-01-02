WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week returns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2018 broadcast schedule for the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week is set to tipoff.

This season, WKBN Sports Team 27 will air a total of twenty LIVE games, showcasing the best local boys and girls matchups on “High school basketball’s biggest stage.”

Chad Krispinsky returns to call all of the play-by-play action. He will once again be joined courtside by former coach and veteran analyst Will Klucinec.

Tournament action likewise returns this Spring, as valley teams vie for a coveted state title.

The following games have been scheduled so far:

Friday January 5, 2018

Cardinal Mooney vs. Ursuline (LIVE at 7PM on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app. Replay Saturday at 9am on MyYTV)

Thursday January 11, 2018

Ursuline Girls vs. South Range Girls (LIVE at 7PM on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app)

Friday January 12, 2018

TBA

Future game broadcast matchup updates will be added soon to WKBN.com

MyYTV is available locally on the following channels:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

Spectrum Channel 373