Youngstown crime activity: Police say man urinated, spit in cruiser

Tuesday, Dec. 26

2:20 a.m. – 3700 block of Tippecanoe Rd., police were called to the Cornersburg Party Shop after the alarm sounded. When police arrived, they found the front door window smashed. An unknown number of cigarettes were taken. Surveillance video captured what appeared to be a man in a ski mask breaking into the store. The suspect was in the store for about one minute, according to a police report.

3:14 p.m. – Kenyon Avenue, Jamarious Abrams, 21, was arrested on a warrant and charged with fleeing and eluding, child endangering, tampering with evidence and drug possession. Officers tried to stop a vehicle that they said failed to stop at a stop sign at Victor and Atkinson avenues. Officers said Abrams sped up and ran through traffic lights and stop signs in the area, leading police on a short chase. Police said during the pursuit, a pill bottle was thrown from the passenger-side window. The chase ended about six minutes later when Abrams lost control and hit a utility pole at Jacobs Road to Kenyon Avenue. Abrams was ordered out of the vehicle, at which time officers spotted a woman holding a 2-year-old girl in the passenger seat. Police said a digital scale with white powder on it was also found in the vehicle. The pill bottle, which police said was thrown from the car, had been run over by a car and was empty.

3:34 p.m. – Meridian Rd., Rachael Slepski, 24, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Dominick Chicase, was charged with possession of drugs following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Slepski and Chicase were passengers in the car. Police found two crack pipes on Slepski, and Chicase turned over a bag of marijuana, according to the report.

4:21 p.m. – Belmont Avenue, a man told police that there were two unauthorized debit transactions on his bank account. The man said he did not know who was responsible and didn’t allow anyone to use his card.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

4 a.m. – 100 block of Greeley Lane, a woman told police she woke up to find two women she knew in her house. She ordered the women out and noticed later that two leather coats were missing. She told police she didn’t contact them sooner because she was sleepy. The woman said one of the suspects has a key to the house and she has since changed the locks.

10:45 a.m. – 300 block of Wick Ave., a man reported that while he was charging his cell phone at the main library, someone came by an took it. The victim said he had fallen asleep for about 30 minutes and that is when the theft happened. Police are looking at surveillance video to see if they can identify the thief.

12:24 p.m. – 3600 block of Powers Way, a woman came to the police department to report an incident that occurred on December 14. She told police that two men threatened her, saying they were going to kill her, burn her house down and take all of her belongings. Some of the threats were mentioned over social media.

3:12 p.m. – Canfield Road, Jennifer Foley, 29, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled over the driver and said they saw Foley, who was a front-seat passenger, try to conceal something underneath the seat. A search revealed that it was a crack pipe, the report stated. The driver was cited for driving under suspension.

4:11 p.m. – 200 block of E. Dewey Ave., a woman told police that while she was at work, someone broke into her house and took two TVs and shoes.

6:10 p.m. – 100 block of Belle Vista Ave., a man told police that while he was standing in his driveway, a man came up behind him and pulled a gun. The victim ran onto the front porch where the man shot him in the leg, according to a police report. A woman at the house said she heard the commotion and when she opened the door, the man pointed the gun at her and then took off. The woman said the man was wearing all-black clothing and a ski mask.

6:33 p.m. – 500 block of W. Glenaven Ave., Quentin Jones, 30, was charged with drug possession, having weapons under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. According to a police report, police pulled up behind Jones because they said he was driving without any headlights on. A search of Jones’ car uncovered five individual bags of crack cocaine and a loaded gun, according to a police report. Police said Jones told them he was driving with the headlights off because he was texting and could not figure out how to turn them back on.

Thursday, Dec. 28

2:52 p.m. – Belmont Avenue, Qwashawn Robinson, Jr., 26, was issued a citation for drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Robinson handed over a marijuana cigarette police and was found to have two open driving suspensions.

3:45 p.m. – 800 block of Midlothian Blvd, an employee at Subway told police a man came into the restaurant, ordered a meatball sub and then when the sandwich was made, pulled a gun and robbed the restaurant of $143, the meatball sub and a tip jar with $2 in it. The worker said he watched the man run out of the restaurant and get into the passenger side of an SUV that was waiting on E. Judson Avenue.

Monday, Jan. 1

12:49 a.m. – 700 block of Dickson St., Laronnie Franklin, 33, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Officers were called to the area on reports of a fight and woman being held against her will. When police arrived, they saw a man and woman outside of the house, and Franklin was firing a gun into the air, according to a police report. Police say when Franklin saw them, he ran into the house. Police ordered Robinson out of the house and noted in the report that he was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. Police recovered a gun from his pant leg. Another firearm was found leaning against a car in the backyard with several spent shell casings nearby. Officers also noted in the report that there were several spent shell casings inside the house and a box of ammunition. When asked about the firearms, police said Robinson told them that everybody shoots on New Year’s, the report stated. On the way to the jail, police said Robinson urinated in the cruiser and spit on the doors and dividers. At the jail, police said they found a bullet and marijuana in Franklin’s pocket.

3:16 a.m. – 500 block of Arlington Ave., Jimmy Robinson, Sr., 69, was charged with using a weapon while intoxicated. Officers were called to the area on reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found Robinson sitting outside of a house and there was a gun in the car, according to a police report. Witnesses told police that Robinson came to the house to talk with a woman but wouldn’t leave when asked. At one point, police say he grabbed the woman and tried to make her take a ride with him so they could talk, the report stated.

6:41 a.m. – 330 block of W. Midlothian Blvd., Nelson Cope, 42, was charged with domestic violence. Officers were called to the area on reports of a fight, and when they arrived, they could hear yelling coming from the house and through the window, they could see a man and woman arguing. When officers went inside, they saw that the woman had a bloody lip and scratches on her neck and forehead. The woman said Cope punched her several times and dragged her out of bed by her hair, according to a police report. Cope denied hitting the woman but told police that they had “scuffled,” the report stated.

2:52 p.m. – 600 block of Gypsy Lane, a woman told police that a woman she knows entered Family Dollar, saw her standing in line and charged at her, grabbing at her hair and punching her. Eventually, the attacker ran out of the door. Police noted the victim had a bloodshot eye, bruising, and some of her hair had been pulled out. Police are examining surveillance video from the store.

5 p.m. – 2200 block of Market St., Anthony Johnson, 31, and Robert Sellars, 34, were charged with aggravated robbery. A clerk at Family Dollar told police that a man wearing a purple ski mask walked into the store, pulled out a gun and told him, “Hey, bro, open up the drawer and hurry up!” The clerk complied and the man grabbed cash from that drawer and another register. The suspect also ordered the clerk to give him Newport cigarettes and some lighters. The suspect took off and jumped into the passenger side of a white Chevy Tahoe, according to a police report. About 20 minutes later, officers spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the one used in the robbery and pulled the driver over on Parkview Avenue. Johnson and Sellars were inside the vehicle. Police said in the report that they recognized Sellars as a suspect in another recent aggravated robbery. A search of the vehicle uncovered a handgun, two white hockey-style ski masks, a black hoodie and plastic bags, according to a police report. Johnson faces an additional charge of driving under suspension.

6:10 p.m. – Elm Street, Kionna White, 34, was arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Police said they could smell marijuana coming from the car. Police found marijuana and six Tramadol pills in White’s socks, according to a police report. White told police that she purchased the Tramadol pills off of the internet, the report stated. The outstanding warrant was in connection with a child restraint violation.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

