Youngstown schools to use 2-hour delay for first time

Youngstown City Schools bus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown schools will use a two-hour delay Wednesday for the first time.

Because of the forecasted frigid temperatures, school officials decided to implement the two-hour delay protocol.

The district announced in December that would utilize the new system this winter season.

All schools will begin two hours later than the regular start times.

Bus transportation will still be provided, but pickups will be two hours later.

Youngstown Early College and Rayen Early College Intermediate School will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. All prekindergarten to eighth-grade schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. East and Chaney will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be no morning session at Choffin Career and Technical Center. No breakfast will be served Wednesday at any of the schools.

Students will report directly to their third-period class.

All dismissal times will follow the regular schedule.

Teachers and school staff should report two hours later than their regular start times. Central office staff must report at the regular time

.

.

