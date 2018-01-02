YouTube star apologizes for gruesome video

YouTube celebrity Logan Paul is under fire for his "suicide forest" video.

(CNN) – A popular YouTube personality is apologizing for posting a video showing an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

The video showed Logan Paul and his friends at a place known as the “Suicide Forest” due to the high number of suicides that take place there.

In the clip, Paul and his group come upon what appears to be a suicide victim hanging from a tree.

The group then reacts to what they see.

Critics blasted the video for being tasteless and offensive, and Paul pulled it from his YouTube page.

Paul later apologized, saying his original intent was to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention. He also pledged not to do something similar again.

Google, which owns YouTube, has not said whether Paul violated the site’s terms of service with the video.

