Angela R. Hale Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Angela R. Hale, 29, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at her home.

She was born May 5, 1988 in Warren, the daughter of Larry Logan and Marcella Brimmer and had lived in the area all her life.

Angela attended Newton Falls High School and had worked as a store manager.

She enjoyed all things cosmetology, especially nails and make-up, travel and animals.

Fond memories of Angela live on with her father of Florida; one sister, Desiree Sterling (Sara Sterling) of Hampton, Virginia; three brothers, Brandon Sterling of Arizona and Chris and Freddy Jackson, both of Hampton, Virginia and an uncle, Michael Peterson of Warren.

Preceding her in death are her mother and a sister, Jennifer Brimmer.

Cremation is taking place.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.