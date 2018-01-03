Boardman crime activity: Man reports being scammed by ‘bitcoin investor’

Police investigated the following incidents in Boardman from Dec. 28-Jan. 2:

By Published: Updated:
Boardman Police Cruiser generic

Thursday, Dec. 28

10:34 a.m. – 7000 block of West Blvd., a man told police he received emails and a Facebook message about investing in bitcoin. The man gave $23,000 to who he thought was an investor. He said the investor told him he made $210,000 but attempts to get the money have failed. The man believed he had been scammed.

Friday, Dec. 29

11:00 a.m. – 300 block of McClurg Rd., the owner of Extreme Air reported that after purchasing the Ice Zone, they discovered damage caused to the rink’s compressor system and found that the freon/refrigerant tank was completely empty. It was also discovered that several knobs were removed from the system, according to a police report. Officers said this may be illegal under EPA regulations because it’s an ozone-depleting gas. Police are still investigating.

6:01 p.m. – 4100 block of Oak Knoll Dr., a woman reported that she was robbed at gunpoint by an unknown man while she was in her garage, gathering kindling for a fire. Police could not find the man who was described as a thinner-built black man, approximately 5’6″ tall. She said he was wearing black pants and a dark-colored coat with fur around the hood at the time.

Saturday, Dec. 30

10:32 p.m. – 100 block of Carter Circle, Britteny Nemitz, 38, of Geneva, arrested and charged with felonious assault. A man told police Nemitz stabbed him in the chest after an argument. He said she was upset about something he said to a bartender while they were drinking at Steel City Bar in Youngstown.

Sunday, Dec. 31

11:20 p.m. – Boardman-Poland Road, Heather Long, 38, arrested and charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation. Police said Long was drifting over the white fog lines while driving. When stopped, she said she wasn’t drinking but later admitted to drinking “too much,” according to a police report. Police said she had a blood-alcohol content of .202, over the legal limit of .08.

11:32 p.m. – 6100 block of Market St., Jeffrey Woods, 42, arrested and charged with attempted aggravated burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, intimidation and disorderly conduct. Police said Woods tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, then fought with and threatened officers as they arrested him.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

1:39 a.m. – 7400 block of Market St., Kiernan Kiske, 21, charged with drug abuse. Police responded to the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, where they reported finding Kiske sleeping in the back seat of a running vehicle. Police said he was highly intoxicated. When asked for his identification, Kiske handed an officer his wallet and a bag of white powder fell from it, according to a police report. The powder was found to be methamphetamine, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here:

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s