Boardman teachers awarded new technology to improve student learning

The Boardman Schools Fund continues to receive money through fundraisers and donations to provide teachers with new grants every year

Published: Updated:
Boardman Schools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman elementary, middle and high school students will see a step up in their technology this year, thanks to their teachers.

The Boardman Schools Fund is awarding eight mini-grants to 20 teachers in groups who applied for money to improve learning.

Over $8,500 was split between the winners. The new technology will include things such as a teleprompter for journalism students, a Cricut Maker for visual arts and even virtual reality goggles.

The teachers said these improvements to the classrooms will have a big effect on their students’ learning.

“It makes everything come alive. It actually puts the student in the driver’s seat of their education,” said Ancient History teacher Carlo Corden. “I can connect [ancient history] to geography, I can connect it to science.”

But it’s not just students’ minds that will get a boost — their health and fitness will, too.

Physical Education teacher Nick Liste said after learning what the going rate of childhood obesity was, he applied for new fitness equipment. It will be used in class and in a new fitness club they’re starting for students.

“We want to do our best to impact these children and encourage these kids to make responsible choices as they’re getting older, in regards to their health and fitness,” Liste said.

The BSF has funded over $50,000 in grants since 2011. It continues to receive money through fundraisers and donations to provide teachers with new grants — on top of state funds — every year.

