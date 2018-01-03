Car sales, including GM’s Chevy Cruze, down in 2017

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Car sales were down in the U.S. last year — the first time that has happened since 2009.

Last year, 17.2 million vehicles were sold — a 1.8 percent drop from 2016. The decline is being blamed on fewer purchases by rental car companies.

Sales for the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze were also down by 2.2 percent when compared to 2016. Last year, 184,751 Cruzes were sold.

Only 13,406 Cruzes were sold in December of 2017 — down 22.6 percent from last December.

The Cruze was General Motors’ fourth best-selling vehicle behind the Silverado pickup, Equinox and Malibu.

Glenn Johnson, president of Local UAW 1112, released the following statement to WKBN Wednesday night:

Good to see that sales, while still slow, seem to have stabilized somewhat. Our members will continue to provide our customers with a world-class product. We believe that Chevy Cruze is a cut above the rest and thank our customers for their support.”

Global car sales are still expected to be at a record high of 94.5 million vehicles.

