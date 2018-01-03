Car sales, including GM’s Chevy Cruze, down in 2017

Sales for the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze were down by 2.2 percent when compared to 2016

By Published: Updated:
despite strong Cruze sales, the GM Lordstown plant is being shut down for a month this summer from mid-June to mid-July.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Car sales were down in the U.S. last year — the first time that has happened since 2009.

Last year, 17.2 million vehicles were sold — a 1.8 percent drop from 2016. The decline is being blamed on fewer purchases by rental car companies.

Sales for the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze were also down by 2.2 percent when compared to 2016. Last year, 184,751 Cruzes were sold.

Only 13,406 Cruzes were sold in December of 2017 — down 22.6 percent from last December.

The Cruze was General Motors’ fourth best-selling vehicle behind the Silverado pickup, Equinox and Malibu.

Glenn Johnson, president of Local UAW 1112, released the following statement to WKBN Wednesday night:

Good to see that sales, while still slow, seem to have stabilized somewhat. Our members will continue to provide our customers with a world-class product. We believe that Chevy Cruze is a cut above the rest and thank our customers for their support.”

Global car sales are still expected to be at a record high of 94.5 million vehicles.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s