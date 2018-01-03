Steel coil causes traffic delays on Route 11 north

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A steel coil that fell off of a semi truck closed a portion of Route 11 north, from State Route 711 and Gypsy Lane.

The road was closed Wednesday afternoon while crews worked to clean up the big piece of steel.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a PI&I driver was exiting Interstate 80 east to Route 11 north when he failed to negotiate the curve. The 59,000-pound steel coil caused the trailer to lean and ultimately break the fifth wheel.

The trailer separated from the power unit, and the coil fell onto the roadway causing some asphalt damage.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is temporarily repairing that damage.

The driver, who was not injured, was cited for failure to control.

Highway Patrol troopers said he was traveling too fast.

