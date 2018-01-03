Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after West Middlesex crash

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews rescued a man after pulling him from his car, found after a crash in West Middlesex.

Someone noticed the vehicle upside down off of the roadway near Estes and called the police on Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived to investigate and realized that someone was trapped in the vehicle.

The Shenango Township, West Middlesex, Hermitage and Mercer East End fire departments worked to rescue the man. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Police are investigating to determine what caused the crash.

It appeared as if the man drove off of Interstate 80 eastbound, near mile marker 4, and he ended up in a wooded area. The vehicle went over a ditch and up an embankment.

Shenango Township Fire Chief Justin Barnes said it appeared as if the driver may have been there for a few hours.

Barnes said the cold weather made the rescue more difficult.

