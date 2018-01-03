Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after West Middlesex crash

Someone from Estes trucking company noticed the vehicle upside down off of the roadway and called the police

By Published: Updated:
Crews rescued a man after pulling him from his car, found after a crash in West Middlesex.

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews rescued a man after pulling him from his car, found after a crash in West Middlesex.

Someone noticed the vehicle upside down off of the roadway near Estes and called the police on Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived to investigate and realized that someone was trapped in the vehicle.

The Shenango Township, West Middlesex, Hermitage and Mercer East End fire departments worked to rescue the man. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Police are investigating to determine what caused the crash.

It appeared as if the man drove off of Interstate 80 eastbound, near mile marker 4, and he ended up in a wooded area. The vehicle went over a ditch and up an embankment.

Shenango Township Fire Chief Justin Barnes said it appeared as if the driver may have been there for a few hours.

Barnes said the cold weather made the rescue more difficult.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s