Davidson’s put back gets Salem to 8-2

The Lady Quakers are back in action on Saturday.

Salem Quakers High School Basketball

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Ellie Davidson’s offensive rebound and put back with 1.2 seconds remaining lifted Salem to a 51-50 victory over Marlington. Davidson finished her night with 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Lady Quakers improve to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference. Salem was led by Echo Mayer-Kutz, who recorded a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds). Casey Johnson and Allee Davidson-Chuck scored 11 and 10 points respectively.

Salem will travel to Carrollton on Saturday. Marlington will welcome Minerva on Saturday as well.

