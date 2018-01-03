Dolores Jean “Dolly” Kwiecien Varone Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Dolores Jean “Dolly” Varone, 78, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, January 3, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Dolly was born May 22, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Sophie Kusmierezyk Kwiecien and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was homemaker who also worked outside the home for General Electric for nine years as a lamp loader.

Mrs. Varone was a member of St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown.

A true lover of pranks and joke-telling, Dolly always enjoyed April Fools Day. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed the many friends she made while playing. She was a true fan of the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed playing video games on her phone, texting and riding through neighborhoods during the holiday season looking at Christmas lights, always feeling “special” when she saw a deer. Dolly also loved to bake cakes for family and friends, which were affectionately known as “Cakes by Dolly”.

Dolly leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 57 years, Carl B. Varone, whom she married April 23, 1960; her daughter, Sandee Varone Schlosser and her husband, Mike of Austintown; a sister, Henrietta Carelly of Youngstown; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Kwiecien of Youngstown and Mary Ann Smith of Peoria, Arizona; many close nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

Dolly will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dolly was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angela; four sisters, Anna Kucharski, Mary Kwiecien, Stella Zayac and Genevieve Kwiecien and four brothers, Walter, Henry, and Edward Kwiecien and John Kwiecien, Jr.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 7, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Dolly’s family sends special thanks to Mrs. Varone’s health care aide and friend, Latoya (also known as “Toyota”), for the kindness shown and care given to Dolly and her family during the past few years.

Visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Dolly’s family.