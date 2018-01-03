Donald L. Hudzik Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Donald L. Hudzik, 65, passed away Wednesday morning, January 3, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown from complications of a stroke.

Don was born in Youngstown on July 16, 1952 the son of Michael J. and Betty L. (Gilmore) Hudzik and lived in this area all his life.

Don was a 1970 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed for 19 years at Ohio Fast Freight – Edward Corporation of Warren and 23 years at Transport America of North Jackson.

He was a lifelong member of the Mineral Ridge First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder for many years.

Don was instrumental in starting the Weathersfield Soccer Club and coached the Girls Traveling Soccer Team for several years. He was a member of the Niles Men’s Softball League and active in the Niles Youth Soccer league where he served as a coach and referee and league president. He was the assistant boy’s varsity soccer coach for John F. Kennedy High School and head coach for the girls varsity soccer team at Girard High School.

For the past nine years Don was instrumental in “The Huddy” Golf Outing that supported Multiple Sclerosis. He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Ohio State Football teams. He cherished the gatherings and loved the activities with family and friends, especially his granddog, “Libby”.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Taleos) Hudzik whom he married October 20, 1973; son, Brian (Amy) Hudzik of Austintown; two brothers, Michael J. (Mary Chrys) Hudzik of Niles and Chuck Hudzik of Mineral Ridge; sister-in-law, Judy Hudzik of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Allan Hudzik, Robert and Cynthia Hudzik.

Calling hours will be Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

The funeral will be Monday, January 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mineral Ridge First Presbyterian Church with visitation one hour before services at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Rev. Jamie Milton will officiate.

Burial will follow at Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mineral Ridge First Presbyterian Church, 3654 N. Main Street, Mineral Ridge, Ohio 44440.

