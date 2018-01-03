Even colder air on the way – Will we break records?

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast

Colder air moves in overnight with temperatures dropping back into the single digits.  Light snow showers are possible.  Accumulation is expected to be light.

Frigid cold temperatures with dangerous wind chill temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend.  It looks like we will be close, but not quite record breaking cold into the end of the week.  You can see the current records below.

See the Video Forecast above for the cold details.

Warming a little late weekend into early next week.

A Look at The Current Record Low Temperatures at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport into the weekend.
January 4th:  -2° set in 1981
January 5th:  -5  set in 1968
January 6th: -11 set in 2014
January 7th: -12 set in 2014

