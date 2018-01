Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Due to the extreme cold temperatures expected this weekend, there are a few changes to the high school basketball schedule.

BOYS BASKETBALL CHANGES

Edgewood vs. Niles – moved from Friday to Thursday, January 4th

Struthers vs. Poland – moved from Friday to Thursday, January 4th

Jefferson vs. Lakeview – moved from Friday to Thursday, January 4th

GIRLS BASKETBALL CHANGES

Warren Harding vs. Niles – moved from Saturday to Monday, January 8th