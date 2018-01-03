Former councilman Tito Brown attends 1st meeting as Youngstown mayor

The new administration joined Youngstown City Council to discuss extra money for the municipal court project, among other things

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were new faces in the power seats at Wednesday’s Youngstown City Council meeting, which was the first for the Tito Brown Administration.

“It’s a benefit of me being a former city council member. The struggles today, I understood,” Mayor Brown said.

He, along with new Law Director Jeff Limbian and Interim Finance Director Kyle Miasek, joined council to discuss extra money for the municipal court project, among other things.

Before the meeting, Brown rescinded the pay raises of four assistant law directors, given last month by former Mayor John McNally.

“When they first were given, I thought they were unnecessary and it was something that shouldn’t have been done at the time,” Brown said.

Council also approved spending an additional $300,000 to finish work at the former City Hall Annex, where the Youngstown Municipal Court, clerk of courts and health department should move in next month.

“Right now, we have had six change orders by one vendor and another five change orders by our electricity vendor as a result of unforeseen things within the building,” Miasek said.

The extra $300,000 brings the total cost to $9.8 million, which is the amount the city had to spend.

“We’re not going to do this again, this is the last one. We have been very responsible, in my opinion, with what we’ve done. We’ve tried to stay within our costs,” said Youngstown Municipal Judge Elizabeth Kobly.

Council also approved spending an additional $422,000 on the Wick Avenue project. Deputy Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho told council whenever you dig into a downtown street, you never know what you’re going to find.

