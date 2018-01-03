Freezing temps can zap your electronics

Leaving electronics in the cold slows down electric currents in batteries, releasing their charge more quickly

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Technology experts say the cold can harm electronic devices in several ways, and the biggest problem is battery life.

Randy Horton with Broke Ass Phone says just 15 minutes in the cold can drain your battery 20 percent, but freezing temperatures and cause permanent damage.

Leaving electronics in the cold slows down electric currents in batteries, releasing their charge more quickly. It leaves devices vulnerable to condensation, which could lead to permanent damage.

It’ll freeze your LCD, essentially. You’ll go to turn it on, and it will be white, blue or red. Then, it’s done. You’ll have to take it for a repair,” Horton said.

Horton said the biggest thing is to avoid is leaving your devices in your car overnight.  It’s too cold, even if it’s in a garage.

