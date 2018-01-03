Gajdos scores 27; Poland tops Hubbard

Poland is set to meet Edgewood on Saturday.

Published:
Poland Bulldogs High School Basketball - Poland, OH

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland opened the game up 53-17 in the first half as the Bulldogs cruised to a 87-36 win tonight over Hubbard.

Bella Gajdos made 12 of 21 (57.1%) from the floor as #0 closed out her night with a game-high 27 points. Gajdos also had 3 steals and 5 rebounds. Jackie Grisdale was 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 at the line as she registered 23 points. Kat Patrika dished out 5 assists and posted 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Jackie Adler led Hubbard in scoring with 12 points as she connected on 2 of the Eagles’ 4 three-point baskets. Madison Casey was perfect at the foul line (4-4) as she finished with 8 points and 3 blocked shots.

The Lady Bulldogs will take on Edgewood on Saturday while the Eagles will welcome Jefferson.

