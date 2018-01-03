Gander Outdoors to open this spring in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Gander Outdoors and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced Wednesday that the Niles location of the former Gander Mountain is on the list of stores that will open this spring under the Gander Outdoor name.

Lemonis made the announced in a video posted on Facebook and Twitter.

The list of the @ganderoutdoors stores is now live. They are starting to open. They will all be open by end of May https://t.co/Lxbjp3LSkD — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) January 3, 2018

Lemonis said Gander Outdoors will focus on three distinct departments:

Legends Dept – hunting and firearms

Overton’s Dept – boating, fishing and marine

Erehwon Dept. – active sports and camping

Lemonis said most stores should be open by the end of May or the middle of June.

Gander Mountain in Niles closed its doors in August following a liquidation sale.