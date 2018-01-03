Healthcare providers teaming up for area’s first Heath and Wellness Expo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those in charge of the Valley’s health providers said they not only offer world-class care, they’re among the region’s largest employers.

But with more than a third of the potential market share in the area going to hospitals in either Pittsburgh or Cleveland, local providers are looking to get the word out about what’s available here.

That’s why Mercy Health, Steward Health Care and Southwoods Health are joining forces with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber to host a Health and Wellness Expo in early March.

Administrators hope to show consumers and healthcare workers what the Valley has to offer.

“We’re going to have nursing students from Mercer College, and YSU helping us do training. We’re going to have the physicians and nurses doing educational sessions as well, really showcase what the three healthcare institutions in the Mahoning Valley have to offer,” said Dr. James Kravec, Mercy Health’s chief clinical officer.

This will be the first time that all three providers have worked together on a project like this.

It will be held March 3 and 4 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

For more information, visit www.valleyhealthandwellnessexpo.com.

