It remains cold, but what are the coldest days?

* A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through noon Wednesday*

Our stretch of below-freezing days will go to 10 today! It has been below freezing since Christmas Eve. A string of days below 20 degrees may move to 9 days this afternoon.

We’re tracking snow showers for Wednesday night into Thursday.

It is expected to warm a little by late weekend into early next week.

Watch the video above to see the coldest days ever in the Valley and how the frigid cold remains into the weekend.

