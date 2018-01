*Wind Chill Advisory through Noon Wednesday*

Our stretch of below freezing days will goes to 10 today! It has been below freezing since Christmas Eve. Look for even colder air to move later this week and into the weekend.

Tracking snow showers for Wednesday night into Thursday.

Warming a little by late weekend into early next week.

See the Video above for how cold January 2018 has been so far and how that frigid cold remains into the weekend.

