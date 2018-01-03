Karen S. Ozanich Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Karen S. Ozanich, 68, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born February 27, 1949 in Moundsville, West Virginia, the daughter of Lavada Howard and had lived in Ohio for 50 years.

Karen had worked at Copperweld Steel.

An adventurous soul, she enjoyed motorcycles, cooking and puzzle books.

Fond memories of Karen live with her son, Rick Ozanich (Tracy Getz) of Warren; her grandson, Kyle Ozanich; a sister, Barb Calmbacher of West Virginia and two brothers, Danny (Sara) Howard of Warren and Mike (Brenda) Howard of West Virginia.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, George Ozanich; a brother, Jackie Howard and a special friend, Jane Houtz.

Cremation is taking place.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.