GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Tyler Kincaid and Joe Batt scored 17 and 16 apiece for Greenville in their 69-37 win tonight over Sharpsville. Kincaid connected on 3 of 4 free throw shots. Batt also led the team with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Trap Wentling and Mike Blaney both added 11 points for the Trojans.

Sharpsville was led by Rick Ladjevich’s 20 points (3-3 FT)

Greenville (5-1) will play at Mercer on Friday. Sharpsville (4-3) will meet Rocky Grove at home on Friday.