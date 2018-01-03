Lordstown prepares for 2nd power plant, though construction’s uncertain



LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Lordstown’s first power plant continues to be built, the question of whether there will be a second energy plant is still to be determined.

For several weeks, Clean Energy Futures and the Macquarie Group have been locked in legal battles over whether the second energy plant will actually be built. Meanwhile, Lordstown is getting ready.

Wednesday night’s council meeting was quick, lasting only about 25 minutes. Among the topics discussed was the building of the second power plant and what impact it could have on the village’s finances.

“Let’s play it a little bit frugal to begin the year so that we see what’s happening over there before we dive into all our expenditures we want,” Councilwoman Karen Jones said.

She stressed the need to be careful with finances this year.

“Until you get everything straightened out, you can’t close on your financing because you want to make sure everything is free and clear and there are no tarnishes,” Mayor Arno Hill said. “We’re just waiting to see what happens between the two entities.”

According to Mayor Hill, Clean Energy Future wants to find out what kind of impact the second power plant would have on the first one.

Hill is hopeful the situation can be resolved. The construction of the first plant brought a lot of money to the village.

“At their peak at this plant, they had 820 on site at one time each day. All the businesses in town, we don’t have a lot, but they’ve benefitted a lot from the construction workers,” Hill said.

Each plant costs roughly $900 million to build. Hill said they would be up and running by June of 2018.

The second energy plant would be called the Trumbull Energy Center. It already has its state permits.

Right now, there’s no word on when or if construction will start anytime soon.

