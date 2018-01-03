Man claims Browns receiver, others assaulted him in suit

Corey Coleman has denied involvement in the altercation. He was cleared by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office.

By Published:
Corey Coleman
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – A man is suing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman and several other people over a 2016 New Year’s Eve alleged assault.

Cleveland.com reports a lawsuit filed recently by Adam Sapp names the Browns player, his brother, Jonathan Coleman, and Jared Floyd of Dallas. Sapp claims the defendants and several other men beat him during an altercation in Coleman’s downtown apartment building.

According to court documents, Sapp is seeking $25,000 for medical costs along with punitive damages.

Corey Coleman has denied involvement in the altercation. He was cleared by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

Floyd has pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault. A second trial has been scheduled for Jonathan Coleman next month following a mistrial in November.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s