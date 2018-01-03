Pennsylvania’s EBT card system experiences ‘technical difficulties’

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) system is experiencing technical difficulties, according to the helpline.

A viewer reported that she was unable to use her food stamp card at several locations in Mercer County.

Reports on the website Down Detector said the system wasn’t working across the U.S., with EBT users reporting widespread problems.

The EBT cards are used like bank cards and provide food assistance benefits to those in need.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

WKBN reached out to the USDA and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to determine if the problem is more widespread, but we haven’t yet heard back. WKBN was unable to get in touch with other agencies involved with the program.