Plans underway to refurbish Idora Bridge in Mill Creek Park

The work is scheduled to get started this summer and is estimated to cost about $250,000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans are in the works to rehabilitate the Idora Bridge in Mill Creek Park.

The bridge is located on East Park Drive, about one-quarter mile north of Route 62 in the Mill Creek Park Historic District.

The proposed bridge rehabilitation project includes cleaning the existing stone gravity abutments, wing walls and retaining walls, replacement of timber bridge railing, extending the existing concrete bridge sidewalk, timber posts and railing for approximately fifty feet, replacement of displaced concrete curb, installation of one catch basin and headwall, resurfacing the bridge deck and approach pavement, and other miscellaneous construction related items.

The work is scheduled to get started this summer and is estimated to cost about $250,000, with 80 percent of the funds provided through a Federal Highway Administration Surface Transportation Program grant.

During the project, the Idora Bridge will remain open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic at all times but will be closed to all vehicular traffic for a maximum of 45 days.

Access to parking for Lanterman’s Mill and all other Mill Creek Park facilities will be maintained at all times during project construction.

Any comments you may have regarding the environmental and/or the proposed project may be submitted to the park offices by February 5, 2018.

