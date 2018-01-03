Police: Fire at Clintons’ NY home, no injuries reported

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999, file photo, then-first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks to the media in front of the Clinton's newly purchased home in Chappaqua, N.Y. Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly on the grounds at the Clinton's suburban New York home but no injuries have been reported.
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999, file photo, then-first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks to the media in front of the Clinton's newly purchased home in Chappaqua, N.Y. Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly on the grounds at the Clinton's suburban New York home but no injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, File)

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported.

New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza says a call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua, a little over an hour north of New York City.

He says the fire was out around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters are still on the scene.

There was no information on cause, or who was home at the time.

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.

