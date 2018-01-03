Police looking for robber who took Sharon man’s walker

Those with information on the robbery are asked to contact the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210

By Published: Updated:
Sharon robbery suspects vehicle
Police released this photo of a vehicle that they believe was used after the robbery.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are looking for a robber who took a 55-year-old Sharon man’s walker.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said a bag was attached to the walker which contained $40.

The robbery occurred at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the Silver Street Bridge in downtown Sharon.

The robber was described as a white man, wearing a black stocking cap and burgundy pants. He may have been picked up in a black vehicle, possibly a Toyota, which was missing a hubcap.

A photo of the vehicle suspected to be involved was released by police.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to contact the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210 or the Mercer County EMA Center’s non-emergency number at 724-662-6110.

Police said the walker was found nearby, but the money was missing. No weapons were involved.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s