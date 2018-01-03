Police say angry McDonald’s customer slapped worker at drive-thru

The customer was upset he had to wait for his food order and argued with the workers

Police in Erie County are looking for this customer because he slapped a McDonald's employee.
Courtesy: Perkins Township Police

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Perkins Township police are trying to identify an angry customer who slapped a McDonald’s employee because he had to wait too long for his food order.

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, police say the assault took place at the fast-food location at 908 Perkins Avenue in Erie County.

After getting his food, police say he left the restaurant and returned an hour later.

According to police, the man parked his car in the drive-thru and started yelling at employees again.

He then reached inside and slapped one of the McDonald’s employees, knocking her headset off.

